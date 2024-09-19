Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 11,840.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.