Maravai LifeSciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.01. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 47.41%. The company had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

