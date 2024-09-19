Marcio A. Sandri Sells 3,050 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.20. The company had a trading volume of 810,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.18. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $191.13.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 794.1% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.23.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

