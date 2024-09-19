Marguerite M. Nader Sells 33,000 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $73.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Stories

