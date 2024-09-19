Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 4.6 %

MRIN stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.53. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 86.85%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

