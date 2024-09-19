Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.24. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

