Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MRNS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.28. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,431,000 after acquiring an additional 990,607 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,027,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $232,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.