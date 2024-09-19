Mark A. Young Sells 4,715 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Stock

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,995.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,266.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MBC traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.83. 1,281,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.49. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MasterBrand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBC. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 71.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

