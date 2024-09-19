Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Acquires 629 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,366 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,292,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,031,000 after buying an additional 519,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,548 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 6,102,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,335,000 after acquiring an additional 431,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

