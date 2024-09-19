Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Cuts Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,205,000 after buying an additional 984,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,020,000 after buying an additional 654,460 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 14,057.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 577,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,804,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,147,000 after acquiring an additional 304,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.49. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.