Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $74.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

