Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Invests $255,000 in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,807,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,687,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,005,000 after acquiring an additional 761,657 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,331,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 729,148 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,363,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,328,000 after purchasing an additional 258,460 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

KOS opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.