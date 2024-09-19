Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Reduces Stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in ACM Research by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 1,197.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

ACMR opened at $16.53 on Thursday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $942.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

