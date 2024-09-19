Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 10,448 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,448 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 1.1% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after buying an additional 2,206,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after buying an additional 463,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after buying an additional 4,794,746 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $75.05 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

