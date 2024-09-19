Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 2,460 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 7.6% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust increased its position in NextEra Energy by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 7,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $173.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

