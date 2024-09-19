Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 302 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Ryan Specialty accounts for 1.0% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $62.81 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $69.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,497.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,497.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,532.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

