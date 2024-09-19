Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 400 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.3% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $81,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.9% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.3% during the second quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $148.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $239.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

