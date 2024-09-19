Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,009 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,205,423 shares of company stock worth $788,845,411. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $635.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $81.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average is $66.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

