Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,565.51 on Thursday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,566.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,551.93.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

