Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,412,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at $1,182,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,565.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,566.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,551.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

