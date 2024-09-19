Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance
Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
