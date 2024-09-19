Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.