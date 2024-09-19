Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is Capco Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up approximately 14.6% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capco Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Marriott International worth $61,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,024,000 after buying an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $238.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.85.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.