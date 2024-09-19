Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Macquarie restated a neutral rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $247.33.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $238.74 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.85.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 26.1% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,255,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.