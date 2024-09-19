Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.45.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.19%.

In other news, insider Jason P. Marino purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 368.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

