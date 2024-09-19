Masco (NYSE:MAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.32

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.32 and last traded at $82.03, with a volume of 127935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Masco Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Masco by 46.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

