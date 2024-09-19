Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $101.87 Million Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,264,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,009 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mattel were worth $101,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,039,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,272,000 after acquiring an additional 716,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,256,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Mattel Stock Performance

MAT stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

