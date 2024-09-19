Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $133.43 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,620,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,851 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $133,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Nutrien by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Nutrien by 33.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.39.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock opened at $46.82 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.