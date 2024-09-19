Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 538,484 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,811,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.14% of CSX worth $94,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CSX Price Performance
CSX stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CSX
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.