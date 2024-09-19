Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Trading Up 1%

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 13,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 39,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Massimo Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67.

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Massimo Group had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 84.23%. The company had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter.

Massimo Group Company Profile

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels.

