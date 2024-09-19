Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 605,124 shares of company stock valued at $280,045,189. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.08.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MA opened at $494.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $501.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

