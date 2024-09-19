Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Position Boosted by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 480.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,716 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Matador Resources by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 84.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 191.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $124,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,342.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $124,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,342.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $634,615. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTDR

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $51.70 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.