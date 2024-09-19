Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.42

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.42 and last traded at $94.31, with a volume of 686413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.55.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.53.

Institutional Trading of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

