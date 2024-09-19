Mathes Company Inc. Buys 1,800 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF accounts for 2.1% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mathes Company Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 371.7% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.