Mathes Company Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Mathes Company Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PFF stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

