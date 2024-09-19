Mathes Company Inc. Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of DIS opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average of $102.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
