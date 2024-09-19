Mathes Company Inc. Has $620,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,275,000 after buying an additional 124,770 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,857,000 after acquiring an additional 823,036 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58,935 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $132.09 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $86.96 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.