Mathes Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $229,052,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,590,000 after buying an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GEHC shares. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $88.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.27. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

