Mathes Company Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,459 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $124.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.42. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.89.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

