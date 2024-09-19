Mathes Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 69.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 784,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,513,000 after buying an additional 320,651 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 36,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of APD opened at $287.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $301.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

