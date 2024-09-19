Mathes Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mathes Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.5% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $262.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $267.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.78.

View Our Latest Report on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.