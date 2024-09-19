Mathes Company Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $100.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.87. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

