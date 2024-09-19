Mathes Company Inc. Sells 16 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.52.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $892.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $395.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $862.49 and a 200 day moving average of $809.24. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $540.23 and a 52 week high of $923.83.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.