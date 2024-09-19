Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.96

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.96 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 78376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Mativ Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Mativ had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mativ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mativ by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,583,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,863,000 after purchasing an additional 130,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mativ by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,546,000 after acquiring an additional 52,858 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mativ by 579.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,713,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,640 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Mativ by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,544,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 176,600 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Mativ by 67.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 749,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after acquiring an additional 301,488 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

