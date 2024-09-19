Maximilian Chan Sells 688 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Stock

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total value of C$37,977.60.

Shares of ENB stock traded down C$0.36 on Thursday, hitting C$54.82. 4,756,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,185,419. The stock has a market cap of C$119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of C$42.75 and a 12 month high of C$56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$52.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.14.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 13.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.0693674 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

