MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 39.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu bought 108,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,440.82. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,883,264.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MXL opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.84.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The business’s revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

