Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Stock Price Down 8%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 1,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.
Mayne Pharma Group Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61.
About Mayne Pharma Group
Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Branded Products, and Portfolio Product Division.
