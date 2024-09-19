McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,806 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $34,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $292.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.68. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $210.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.11.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

