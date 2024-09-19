McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Shares Down 1%

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $293.55 and last traded at $293.77. 610,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,460,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.11.

The firm has a market cap of $211.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

