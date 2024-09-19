McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Trading 0% Higher

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $294.76 and last traded at $292.09. Approximately 449,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,447,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.68. The company has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

