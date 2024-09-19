McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.93.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $511.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $562.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.34. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $428.50 and a one year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

